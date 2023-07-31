$500K of H2Ohio funding being used at Van Buren State Park

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The dam at Van Buren Lake was originally built in 1939 to provide fish and wildlife resources to the area and increase recreation.

Over the years, mother nature had her own ideas.

A recent assessment by the Ohio Dam Safety program of the Van Buren Lake Dam found structural issues existed.

“We identified that this would be a great project to remove the dam, restore the stream that’s Rocky Ford Creek that runs through there,” Sarah Macy, program administrator with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Parks, and Watercraft said.

Macy said the project is being funded with $500,000 of H2Ohio funding for the first phase which includes site assessments, design, permitting, and engineering. The first phase will help officials determine what the budget will be for the remaining phases.

The lake encompasses 50 acres around the park but is only a couple of feet deep due to all the sediment that has impacted the lake by reducing storage capacity, recreation, habitat, and water quality.

“You know it’s not like there’s gonna be a huge release of water after we remove the dam but that water that was previously backed up there you know. When it floods it will be distributed through the flood plain, we are going to be creating, that itself will have a lot of storage,” Macy said.

Once the dam is removed, ODNR officials will be reconnecting the watershed for what they say will be a healthier lake.

“Opening up the stream so that fish that are either upstream or downstream of the dam can move through that system more freely,” Macy said.

And that’s good news for Steve Safian who enjoys fishing at the park.

“They got catfish things like that, bluegill, some carp depending on what point of the year you’re in,” Safian while putting away is pole after a morning of fishing near the dam said.

During the third phase of the project, a new bridge will be built to connect the north and south ends of the park.

“Get that connection there so more people can more easily navigate the park,” Macy said.

