7/31: Dan’s Monday PM Forecast

Hazy sunshine Tuesday/Wednesday; dry days persist
A calm and comfortable end to July, though we're ushering in August with yet more wildfire smoke. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
After a turbulent back half of the month, we’re ending July on a calmer and comfortable note -- and ushering in August with the return of yet more wildfire smoke from the northwest. This will lead to hazy sunshine Tuesday/Wednesday, though much of it should stay aloft and not affect surface conditions as much as recent rounds. Aside from a stray shower near the lakeshore Tuesday, rain will also be harder to come by through the first week of the new month as highs climb to the upper-80s by Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

