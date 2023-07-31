7/31/2023: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast

This week looks near opposite of last week in terms of moisture and heat as we welcome in the low-80s and low humidity for the first half of this week. Wildfire smoke is forecasted to enter the upper part of the atmosphere later today, though with little vertical motion, smoke isn’t too much of a concern here at the surface. Air quality isn’t expected to take a hit quite like it did in the past weeks. Our next best chance for rain isn’t until Thursday, though it sits as a low chance. With a few days between now and then, stick with us to see how this changes. For the most part, plenty of sun and little moisture to go around makes for a stunning extended forecast.

