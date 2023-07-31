Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Ida Township

IDA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle in Ida Township last week has died, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on July 27 at 6:38 a.m. on Ida West Road, west of Riggs Street.

MCSO says the preliminary investigation revealed that Brian Ochs, 58, of Dundee, Michigan was riding a silver 21-inch Mongoose Domain bicycle eastbound on Ida West Road in the middle of the eastbound lane.

While Ochs was riding, a white 2017 Chevrolet Impala drove left of center, attempting to pass Ochs. While the vehicle was passing, Ochs veered his bicycle toward the center of the road sideswiping the vehicle and falling from his bicycle in the eastbound ditch. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

Ochs was transported to an area hospital for injuries suffered in the crash. On July 31, MCSO reported that Ochs had died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP or they can be submitted here.

