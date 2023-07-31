Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Community steps up to make sure annual hunger awareness cookout can still happen

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An annual cookout raising awareness of youth hunger in Toledo, was at risk of getting canceled, that was until community members started stepping in to gather much-needed supplies.

Owner of Toledo Hemp Center LLC, Kevin Spitler says he has been putting on this “Community Cookout” for about eight years now, and he could not imagine having to cancel after seeing the need it meets.

In years past, he says, they have been able to feed more than 300 people in a day with this event. They also hand out about 250 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids that show up.

Thanks to people stepping up to donate food and supplies at the last second, Spitler says he won’t have to cancel this year.

“I was struggling to get some of the sponsors as well as school supplies needed for the kids that are going to be at the event and after I reached out I got an overwhelming response from the community as well as some of the businesses step up and sponsor as well as send us supplies from amazon or just bring them in,” Spitler said.

The cookout will be on August 13th starting at noon right outside the Toledo Hemp Center.

Spitler says everyone is welcome to join, but they are still in need of some school supplies.

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop off supplies at Toledo Hemp Center on Jackman Rd or 5 Pints Toledo Bar & Grille on Eleanor Ave.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here

Latest News

July 31st Weather Forecast
7/30: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
7/30: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
7/30: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast
7/30: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
13 Action News WTVG - Featured Stories
13 Action News Weekend In Review