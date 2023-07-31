Community steps up to make sure annual hunger awareness cookout can still happen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An annual cookout raising awareness of youth hunger in Toledo, was at risk of getting canceled, that was until community members started stepping in to gather much-needed supplies.

Owner of Toledo Hemp Center LLC, Kevin Spitler says he has been putting on this “Community Cookout” for about eight years now, and he could not imagine having to cancel after seeing the need it meets.

In years past, he says, they have been able to feed more than 300 people in a day with this event. They also hand out about 250 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids that show up.

Thanks to people stepping up to donate food and supplies at the last second, Spitler says he won’t have to cancel this year.

“I was struggling to get some of the sponsors as well as school supplies needed for the kids that are going to be at the event and after I reached out I got an overwhelming response from the community as well as some of the businesses step up and sponsor as well as send us supplies from amazon or just bring them in,” Spitler said.

The cookout will be on August 13th starting at noon right outside the Toledo Hemp Center.

Spitler says everyone is welcome to join, but they are still in need of some school supplies.

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop off supplies at Toledo Hemp Center on Jackman Rd or 5 Pints Toledo Bar & Grille on Eleanor Ave.

