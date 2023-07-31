Birthday Club
Erie County Sheriff’s Office introduces new K9 unit

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced it will have a new set of paws to enforce the laws after introducing their newest K9 Unit.(Source: Erie County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced it will have a new set of paws to enforce the laws after introducing their newest K9 Unit.

The department on Monday took to Facebook to introduce Rex, the 10-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer.

Erie County Sheriff's K9 Rex
Erie County Sheriff's K9 Rex(Source: Erie County Sheriff's Office)

ECSO said Rex, who has been partnered with Deputy Justin Majoy, will eventually be trained as an explosives detection dog.

The department, however, said Rex is “working hard to be everybody’s buddy”, especially at the Bowling Green State University’s Firelands campus where Majoy is assigned.

