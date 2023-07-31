Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

July 31st Weather Forecast

Sunny & Comfortable Pattern Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and calm to start off the work week with a high in the low 80s today and Tuesday. There is another surge of wildfire smoke about 3 to 7 miles above the ground expected to arrive this evening and last through Tuesday. However, this layer of smoke is not expected to drop to the ground. So the impact on air quality is not expected to be significant. Highs will return to the middle 80s the rest of the forecast. There is a slim chance of a shower or storm on Thursday. There is a better chance of a storm on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here

Latest News

July 31st Weather Forecast
7/30: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
7/30: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
7/30: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
7/30: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
7/30: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast
7/30: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast