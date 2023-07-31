July 31st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and calm to start off the work week with a high in the low 80s today and Tuesday. There is another surge of wildfire smoke about 3 to 7 miles above the ground expected to arrive this evening and last through Tuesday. However, this layer of smoke is not expected to drop to the ground. So the impact on air quality is not expected to be significant. Highs will return to the middle 80s the rest of the forecast. There is a slim chance of a shower or storm on Thursday. There is a better chance of a storm on Sunday.

