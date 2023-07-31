Local dentist introduces AI technology in patient care

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Caring for teeth takes a keen eye and now a local dentist is explaining how artificial intelligence is helping the professionals hone in on trouble spots earlier than ever.

Dr. Alap Choksey has been seeing patients for 20 years. 13 Action News anchor Sashem Brey met him at his Corner Dental practice on Talmadge Road to learn about new technology that he says is changing the game.

“It’s simply a tool,” Dr. Choksey explained. “It’s not telling us what to do, it’s just giving us some guidelines, a roadmap to say, ‘hey, maybe you wanna double check something.’”

It is called Overjet and it’s essentially artificial intelligence software that works behind the scenes as the dentist takes x-rays.

“Everything stays the same,” Dr. Choksey said. “We don’t change our process, we just have a tool that’s running in the background that helps us identify things with a lot more clarity.”

That could mean spotlighting issues that exist and even those that have not developed yet.

“A lot of times, these are really small, that the human may not be able to detect,” explained Dr. Choksey. “Perhaps the monitor on your screen may not have the correct contrast. So, what this tool does, (is) it highlights those spots.”

In a world of black-and-white, those highlights on the x-rays are also color-coded, making it much easier to show a patient what is happening in their mouth.

Dr. Choksey says Overjet allows dentists to reject findings with which they disagree, which he believes is allowing the technology to become more precise over time, with the goal of improving and fine-tuning the process of diagnosing and treating patients.

