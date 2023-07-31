Birthday Club
Michigan woman faces numerous charges after police pursuit with juvenile son in the car

Heidi M. Schmidt
Heidi M. Schmidt(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - An erratic and high-speed pursuit Sunday night through Ottawa County lands a Plymouth, Michigan woman in jail, facing multiple felonies.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just before 7 p.m. of a black Ford Escape driving erratically at both high and low speeds on SR2 near the Port Clinton exit in Portage Township.

A Carroll Township Police officer attempted to stop the vehicle when it began to flee, with police pursuing through Oak Harbor, striking a residence on Behlman Road.

The chase continued down multiple county roads and through Port Clinton.

Law enforcement there tried to deploy stop sticks twice, the the vehicle evaded them both times, getting back onto SR 2 and fleeing at a “very high rate of speed, while weaving in and out of traffic.”

The vehicle, allegedly driven by 29-year-old Heidi M. Schmidt, then exited onto SR 53 toward Fremont.

Once there, authorities said Schmidt entered a Holiday Inn parking lot and continued driving recklessly around multiple businesses, before being rammed by deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office to stop the vehicle.

Schmidt was taken into custody and her juvenile son, who was not injured, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

She faces charges of Fleeing and Eluding from Law Enforcement, Assault on a Peace Officer, Endangering Children, OVI, OVI refusal, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Driving without a Valid License.

