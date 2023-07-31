Olivet Lutheran Church hosts forum to curb gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Around 100 community members gathered at Olivet Lutheran Church in Sylvania Sunday afternoon to discuss the gun violence epidemic in our communities. And those who participated in the open discussion were passionate about making a change.

“We really see this as a moral issue,” said Mike Linehan, head of the community mission emphasis team at Olivet Lutheran Church. “It’s time to stop talking about it and see what we can do about it.”

The ‘world cafe’ discussion set-up allowed everyone in attendance to meet with others and talk about unique ways people of faith can help to reduce gun violence.

“Most Americans want to live in a safe community, and we want to be part of creating safe communities.” said Pastor Melissa Micham, associate pastor of Olivet Lutheran Church.

The local Mom’s Demand Action chapter hosted Sunday’s event alongside Sister’s 4 Unity -- a group of mothers who have lost children due to gun violence.

“After the trauma and everything I’ve been through after losing my Isaac, I consider the membership to this club closed,” said Aviance Hill, who lost her son on July 2, 2022. Hill is also co-founder of Sisters 4 Unity. “No more mommies and daddies get to bury their children. No more siblings get to pick out caskets or clothes for their brother or their sister.”

Sunday’s goal was to raise awareness about solutions to the issue.

“When people say ‘what can I do?’, we like to share with them what we do and what some of the resources are,” said Judy Harbaugh, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action and creator of the Toledo-based group. “We also know that so much of the work that needs to be done are in communities that are underserved in our community.”

Organizers say they hope people leave more educated about the problem and feel empowered to make a difference.

“I want people to put their boot straps on and, let’s go. Let’s do this. Let’s do something.” said Hill.

Sisters 4 Unity will host a ‘Communities Against Gun Violence’ march on Saturday, August 26th at Smith Park.

