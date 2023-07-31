Settlement reached in Ohio housing discrimination lawsuit against two Toledo rental companies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A housing discrimination lawsuit accusing two Toledo rental agencies of discrimination on the basis of disability has been settled.

The Fair Housing Center first brought legal action in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio Western Division. They alleged Beal Properties, LLC, and Tetherwood Place, LLC, violated the Federal Fair Housing Act and the Fair Housing Laws of the State of Ohio by denying the Plaintiff a reasonable accommodation request, as well as subjecting them to different rental terms and conditions due to their disability.

Upon reaching a settlement agreement, the Plaintiff agreed to dismiss her claim, and in return, Beal Properties and Tetherwood Place agreed to take several corrective actions including a payment of $12,500. Though the two Defendants did not admit to any wrongdoing, they had to create and adopt a reasonable accommodation policy for equitable and fair treatment of future disabled tenants. Furthermore, The Fair Housing Center says to address the issue of discrimination, the Defendants will also participate in comprehensive fair house training to enhance their awareness and understanding of fair housing laws for future rental practices.

The original lawsuit accused the companies of failing to address air quality issues and odors that they say exacerbated the Plaintiff’s breathing impairments. It also accused the defendants of failing to amend their lease break policy to make proper accommodations, neglecting to engage in an interactive process, and providing no valid reasons for denying the Plaintiff’s accommodation requests.

With the settlement agreement having been reached, the case is officially closed.

George Thomas, CEO and General Counsel for The Fair Housing Center says the impact of this settlement extends to one individual, and the resolution serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding the principles of fair housing laws.

“The Fair Housing Act ensures equal access to housing for persons with disabilities,” said Thomas. “That means housing providers must make reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities to give them an equal opportunity to use and enjoy a dwelling.”

