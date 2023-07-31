Birthday Club
Toledo mayor to discuss crime reduction in nationally televised town hall

The town hall will be broadcast on “Chris Cuomo” on July 31 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on NewsNation.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be discussing crime reduction during a nationally televised town hall on Monday.

The City of Toledo says Kapszukiewicz is in New York City and will be participating in the town hall that will be broadcast on “Chris Cuomo” on July 31 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on NewsNation.

The discussion will feature mayors, police chiefs and other law enforcement professionals from across the United States. They will take questions from a studio audience in New York as well as remote audiences in Chicago and Dallas/Ft. Worth.

“I’m looking forward to sharing Toledo’s success story with a national audience,” said Kapszukiewicz. “We’ve grown the size of our police force, added foot patrols, invested in youth programming, eliminated blight and made long-term investments in neighborhoods. Our plan doesn’t involve any one thing, it involves everything, and the data shows that it is working.”

According to the City, Toledo has seen a drastic reduction in its crime numbers thus far in 2023. With the exception of auto thefts, crime is down in every category measures by the Toledo Police Department.

Violent crime in Toledo is significantly down as homicides in the city are down 33% from where they were at this time in 2022.

Kapszukiewicz will return to Toledo on Aug. 1.

