Woman warns consumers about gift card tampering scam

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local woman is sounding the alarm of a gift card scam after she says a card she bought at the store was already redeemed.

Katy Bulger told 13 Action New she purchased a gift card for Amazon at the beginning of July at a Kroger in Sylvania. She had no issues with the purhcase process and the package was not visibly damaged or tampered.

“I knew that prime day was coming up right, so I was shopping at Kroger and they have incentives where you get extra discounts, extra fuel points if you get a gift card so I decided to pick up a gift card,” said Bulger.

However, when she tried to redeem the gift card, she ran into a slew of issues. When she peeled off the claim code sticker, it came off without resistance. The numbers on the back of the gift card were also missing and appeared to be rubbed off.

“This cannot be accidental. Something has to be going on here,” said Bulger.

After talking with an Amazon representative on the phone, Bolger said he was able to find the card, but it had already been redeemed by someone else.

“This is money that could go to my family and now it’s lost out in the ether somewhere,” said Bulger.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, gift card scams aren’t uncommon. Before you pick one up, the FTC recommends sticking to stores you know and trust. In addition, you are encouraged to inspect the gift card before making your purchase and make sure the protective stickers are secured on the card and covering the PIN.

If your situation ends up like Bulger’s and you don’t find out the card is tampered with until you get home, make sure you keep the store receipt and gift card. The number on the card and receipt will help you file a report with the gift card company.

For Bulger, the story did have a happy ending and she was reimbursed after weeks of back and forth with Kroger and Amazon customer service. But she was her misfortune to be a warning for others who may not be as lucky.

“As a mom, that’s one of the worst things that you can be told, that you did something for your family but it ended up being something taken away from your family,” said Bulger.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.