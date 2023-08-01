Birthday Club
2 arrested, charged in Adrian murder investigation

(Adrian Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Two men were arrested and charged for an alleged murder that took place in Adrian back in Feb. 2023.

On Feb. 13, 27-year-old Jonathon Marquise Simmons, from Detroit, was killed in the area of Frank Street near Tecumseh Street in Adrian.

47-year-old Kenyatto Silvertooth, from Detroit, and 18-year-old Gage Winsett, from Adrian, were arrested, and each were charged with one count of the following:

  • Open murder
  • Firearms—Discharge from vehicle causing death
  • Felony firearms

Both are being held without bond at the Lenawee County Jail.

