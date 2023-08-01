8/1: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Tonight’s “supermoon” (appearing 8% larger and 16% brighter) will still have an orange tinge to it, thanks to continued wildfire smoke aloft. Surface air quality should stay in the green for the midweek, though Thursday could see a bit of it mixing to the ground. Humidity levels will rise through the week (mid-60s dewpoints by Thursday), along with highs making a run at the upper-80s. Our next best chance of rain has also been pushed back to Monday.

