8/1: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Hazy sun continues; rising humidity
Wildfire smoke will keep the hazy sunlight through the midweek, as heat and humidity slowly rises. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tonight’s “supermoon” (appearing 8% larger and 16% brighter) will still have an orange tinge to it, thanks to continued wildfire smoke aloft. Surface air quality should stay in the green for the midweek, though Thursday could see a bit of it mixing to the ground. Humidity levels will rise through the week (mid-60s dewpoints by Thursday), along with highs making a run at the upper-80s. Our next best chance of rain has also been pushed back to Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

