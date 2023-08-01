Birthday Club
8th annual 5K on the Fairway scheduled for Aug. 12 at Fallen Timbers Fairways

The 8th annual 5K on the Fairway is scheduled for Aug. 12.
The 8th annual 5K on the Fairway is scheduled for Aug. 12.(Nature's Nursery)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fallen Timbers Fairways in Waterville will be hosting the 8th annual 5K on the Fairway Aug. 12.

5K on the Fairway is a fundraiser for Nature’s Nursery and Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio. The event offers a 5K or 1-mile cross-country style route, taking participants through the golf course. Awards, raffles and more will be featured at the fundraiser.

Those who are interested in signing up for the event can do so online by clicking here. People can also sign up the morning of the race in person at Fallen Timbers Fairways.

The cost to register is $25 with an increase after Aug. 6. Run check-in begins Aug. 12 at 7 a.m.

People who wish to support but cannot attend can enter the raffles online. Raffles will include prizes such as tickets to Bash at the Bay, a Blackstone Grill, a bourbon bundle and more. To sign up for raffles, click here.

