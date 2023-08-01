Adrian Police searching for suspect who allegedly attacked people with machete

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The Adrian Police Department is searching for a suspect who they say allegedly attacked two people with a machete.

APD says early in the morning on July 29, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Main for reports of a person attacking two others with a machete. When officers arrived, they found two victims with sever lacerations to their arms and hands.

Both victims were treated at the scene and then transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

Witnesses say the Gregory entered a homeless camp in the woods east of Dollar General and began arguing with people there.

When he was asked to leave, Gregory allegedly struck a female victim in the arm with a machete. Immediately after, the male victim came to defend the woman and he was also struck with the machete.

On Aug. 1, Lenawee County Prosecutor Jackie Wyse issued a four-count felony warrant for the suspect, Jonathan Gregory, 41. The charges include two counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

APD says an extensive search Gregory is underway. He is described as a white male, 5′7″ tall with brown eyes and a closely cropped or shaved head. He was formerly a resident of Tecumseh but is now homeless.

Anyone who comes in contact with Gregory should consider him armed and dangerous and should contact police immediately by calling 911.

Anyone with information about the incident, or any witnesses who would like to make a statement to police, should contact Officer Jeremy Powers at 517-264-4808, or submit their information through email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

