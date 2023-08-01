Aug. 1, 2023, called “Birthday” of new Lucas County Jail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -- What you see at the corner of Southard and Canton won’t look the same for much longer. Soon, the foundation of a new Lucas County Jail is set to take shape.

“Actually, we are going to start the project with the award of this contract today,” Pete Gerkin, President of the Board of Lucas County Commissioners said.

Today, all three commissioners gave the OK to CT Consultants to start work on the site. It’s a $501,782 start to a jail that’s expected to cost more than $200M when all is said and done.

“It’ll be a very expensive build. The good news is it’ll be here for years and years and years. And so, that’s why we’re taking such important time with this project to make sure that it’s built well, and that it’s a building that makes sense,” Commissioner Tina Wozniak said. “Because the first building was not built with all the right resources and the layout never was productive. And so, for years they have suffered with this old-style jail.”

Before she became a commissioner, Wozniak says she worked at the old jail in the Women Offenders Program. She knows first-hand some of the challenges facing deputies there.

“The jail was old at that time, and it needed renovation for all these years. So, we’re very happy to be at this point,” Wozniak said.

The first step will include excavation to dig out a stormwater retention area and the development of a parking lot. Commissioner Lisa Sobecki reiterated while it is a taxpayer-funded project, there will not be any new taxes.

“We did receive some grant money from the state. So, that’s some of the funding. We have come general funding, and we have some ARPA dollars that we’re able to use toward the jail,” Sobecki said.

Commissioners say the money is needed to securely house a total of 430 inmates. The jail is expected to be complete in three years, in September of 2026.

