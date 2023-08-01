Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

August 1st Weather Forecast

More Sunshine & Comfortable Weather
More Sunshine & Comfortable Weather
More Sunshine & Comfortable Weather(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny most of this week. Highs today will be in the lower 80s. There is a very small chance (about 10%) of a few sprinkles in our eastern counties this afternoon. The chance of rain late week has dropped, but an isolated shower or sprinkle may develop late Friday afternoon. The weekend should stay dry, but a few showers could arrive Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday is our best chance of rain in the next week. Highs could reach the upper 80s briefly on Thursday and again on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

Latest News

A calm and comfortable end to July, though we're ushering in August with yet more wildfire...
7/31: Dan’s Monday PM Forecast
A calm and comfortable end to July, though we're ushering in August with yet more wildfire...
7/31: Dan's Monday PM Forecast
Clear skies and dry conditions give us a near opposite forecast to last week. Wildfire smoke...
7/31/2023: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast
Clear skies and dry conditions give us a near opposite forecast to last week. Wildfire smoke...
7/31/2023: Erin's Monday Noon Forecast