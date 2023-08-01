August 1st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny most of this week. Highs today will be in the lower 80s. There is a very small chance (about 10%) of a few sprinkles in our eastern counties this afternoon. The chance of rain late week has dropped, but an isolated shower or sprinkle may develop late Friday afternoon. The weekend should stay dry, but a few showers could arrive Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday is our best chance of rain in the next week. Highs could reach the upper 80s briefly on Thursday and again on Sunday.

