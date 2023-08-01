Building Better Schools: Washington Local Schools gearing up for first day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the summer winds down, kindergartners in the Washington Local School District are gearing up for the first day of school.

an annual program is helping the kids learn who they can trust and who they can turn to if they are in trouble. 111 kids are learning through the Kids and Rigs program.

“Thought it would be a nice idea for us to have our incoming students see our school buses our police officers, our fire trucks and our security officers,” Washington Local Schools principal Donna Stacy said. “So as they enter kindergarten or in the fall, they are familiar with who is in the community.”

Students like Owen Lopez know what to do when riding the bus.

“There are all these emergency things but if there’s danger you go out,” Lopez said.

Kids were given the opportunity to explore the tools at the disposal of police officers and firefighters at the event.

“We want to make sure they understand the people around them that are here to keep them safe so when they see a police officer, they’re a safety person and a firefighter or a bus, driver or teacher principals and our districts we all were badges so people with badges are people who will keep them safe,” Stacy said.

The event is part of a two-week boost camp that helps kindergartners get in their school routines as they learn to interact with teachers and their peers in a classroom setting.

