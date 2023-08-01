Birthday Club
East Toledo robbery suspect arrested

Investigators with the Toledo Police Department say the serial robber only targeted businesses in that area.
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a man they say robbed several East Toledo businesses. 

Police say the man only robbed businesses on the east side. Last week, Toledo police arrested Jason Oldfield.

Oldfield was charged with multiple robberies. Detectives say he would enter a business, jump the counter or go around it, order the clerk to open the register and steal cash. 

In many cases, he allegedly told the clerks he had a gun and would kill them before asking for the money. Oldfield is being held at the Lucas County jail on a $250,000

