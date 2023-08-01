Birthday Club
EMS crews respond to unresponsive diver at White Star Quarry

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SANDUSKY Co., Ohio (WTVG) - Crews with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County EMS and Gibsonburg Fire Department responded to an unresponsive diver at White Star Quarry Tuesday.

According to an official with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the scene of an unresponsive diver. When crews arrived, they removed the diver from the water.

Officials could not specify the condition of the diver and said the incident is under investigation at this time. According to an official with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, the incident is not a drowning.

A similar incident occurred Saturday afternoon when the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office was called to an unresponsive diver. The diver Saturday was flown to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

