New COVID booster on the way as we see a slight uptick in cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The pandemic may be over but the COVID virus is still very much with us. In fact, experts say we are seeing a bit of an uptick in cases here at home and around the country. Healthcare professionals say there is no reason to panic, but the numbers illustrate the need for all of us to remain vigilant.

Dr. Brian Kaminski is the Vice President of Medical Affairs for ProMedica’s Metro Hospitals.

“There has been a little surge across the country and here as well. The good news is that we’re talking about it early,” Dr. Kaminski said.

Dr. Kaminski says there’s more good news.

“We have a booster coming up that will be effective against the variants we are now seeing. It will be available at the end of September. So people should get the booster when it’s available,” Dr. Kaminski said. “There should be additional protection from severe disease like we’ve seen with previous boosters.”

And when it comes to vaccines.

“The dream would be to have a vaccine that targets all the variants, but that is not reality, as with many other viruses. So if you can’t beat it, you have to suppress it and that has been an effective strategy helping reduce severe disease and hospitalizations,” Dr. Kaminski said.

This is the first COVID surge in recent months. Dr. Kaminski says last summer’s spike saw about 40,000 hospitalizations per week, but that number has now dropped to about 1,700 a week.

“We’ve seen a significant decrease in the severity of the disease. Part of it is the way it has evolved and part of it is treatment,” Dr. Kaminski said.

Dr. Kaminski says hospitalizations are the best way to gauge the spread.

“Even though we had a few days where we had 0 hospitalizations across our system, we now have a handful of cases. We are watching to see if this is a blip on the radar or if it is a trend. This is much less than previous waves,” Dr. Kaminski said.

Dr. Kaminski says while we are seeing a bit of an uptick, only about 1% of the visits to emergency rooms in America are COVID-related right now.

To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.