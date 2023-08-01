Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

New COVID booster on the way as we see a slight uptick in cases

The new booster is expected to be available in late September.
Experts say we are seeing a bit of an uptick in cases here at home and around the country.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The pandemic may be over but the COVID virus is still very much with us. In fact, experts say we are seeing a bit of an uptick in cases here at home and around the country. Healthcare professionals say there is no reason to panic, but the numbers illustrate the need for all of us to remain vigilant.

Dr. Brian Kaminski is the Vice President of Medical Affairs for ProMedica’s Metro Hospitals.

“There has been a little surge across the country and here as well. The good news is that we’re talking about it early,” Dr. Kaminski said.

Dr. Kaminski says there’s more good news.

“We have a booster coming up that will be effective against the variants we are now seeing. It will be available at the end of September. So people should get the booster when it’s available,” Dr. Kaminski said. “There should be additional protection from severe disease like we’ve seen with previous boosters.”

And when it comes to vaccines.

“The dream would be to have a vaccine that targets all the variants, but that is not reality, as with many other viruses. So if you can’t beat it, you have to suppress it and that has been an effective strategy helping reduce severe disease and hospitalizations,” Dr. Kaminski said.

This is the first COVID surge in recent months. Dr. Kaminski says last summer’s spike saw about 40,000 hospitalizations per week, but that number has now dropped to about 1,700 a week.

“We’ve seen a significant decrease in the severity of the disease. Part of it is the way it has evolved and part of it is treatment,” Dr. Kaminski said.

Dr. Kaminski says hospitalizations are the best way to gauge the spread.

“Even though we had a few days where we had 0 hospitalizations across our system, we now have a handful of cases. We are watching to see if this is a blip on the radar or if it is a trend. This is much less than previous waves,” Dr. Kaminski said.

Dr. Kaminski says while we are seeing a bit of an uptick, only about 1% of the visits to emergency rooms in America are COVID-related right now.

To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

Latest News

The FBI says agents obtained cell phone data that tracked his phone at the U.S. Capitol during...
Oregon man arrested after facial recognition, cell data shows he breached capitol during insurrection
2 arrested, charged in Adrian murder investigation
Wildfire smoke will keep the hazy sunlight through the midweek, as heat and humidity slowly...
8/1: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Seneca County commissioner Bill Frankart.
Seneca County official says federal asset tax harms farms