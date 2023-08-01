Ohio’s tax free holiday coming up this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Aug. 4 through 6 weekend is a big one for back-to-school shopping. It’s time once again for Ohio’s tax-free weekend for school clothes and supplies.

The National Retail Federation predicts back-to-school spending will reach $41.5 billion this year, up from nearly $37 billion last year. The sales tax holiday is not only for in-person shopping but for online shopping, too.

“I’ve never heard of the tax-free weekend until you mentioned it,” Samuel Beck, a local resident said.

Aug. 4 will mark the fifth year of the sales tax holiday in Ohio. Lawmakers made this change with the goal of helping families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Not all items are on sale, however. Exempt items are one item of clothing priced at $75 or less and school supply items priced at $20 or less.

Families are expected to spend around $890 this year to prepare for back to school, so this may be a big help for many. Yet some don’t feel like this tax break is worth it.

“I kind of feel like you more or less break even if you take advantage. Because like right now, you can get a box of crayons for 50 cents and a box of markers for a dollar, and it seems like on that weekend those sales kind of disappear, so you might be paying your full price, but you’re getting your tax free,” another local resident said.

So whether you’re planning to shop for school supplies, or treating yourself to some new clothes or shoes, this tax-free weekend may help your pocketbook.

The sale is from midnight Thursday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday if you want to take advantage of the deal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.