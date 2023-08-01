Birthday Club
OHLS to consider terminating wife of convicted child rapist

Ottawa Hills Local Schools
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa Hills Board of Education is considering terminating the wife of a former district official who was convicted of sexually abusing children, according to reports.

The Village Voice of Ottawa Hills reports the board will consider terminating Kristie Stevens during it’s Wednesday board meeting. Stevens is the wife of Ronald “Donnie” Stevens, a former Operations Manager for the district, who was convicted in 2021 on a series of sex crimes against multiple teenage victims.

Kristie Stevens reportedly allowed her state license to expire, giving the board the opportunity to terminate her employment despite her tenure.

She was placed on paid administrative leave just weeks after her husband was arrested and has not worked on either campus since. For the 2020-2021 school year, she was transitioned to work remotely as a gifted intervention specialist. She had previously worked as an English and Social Studies teacher at the junior high before that role. She’s been with the district since 2008.

The board meeting is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Kristie Stevens of Ottawa Hills Local Schools
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

