Olympic boxer sues City of Toledo, TPD officers over 2022 arrest
Watch body camera footage of the arrest in the video at the end of this article
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Olympic boxer Oshae Jones is suing the City of Toledo and two Toledo Police officers who were involved with her arrest last year. While officers were taking her into custody, one was seen on body camera footage punching Jones in the head while she was handcuffed.
The lawsuit alleges Jones suffered physical and psychological injuries during the incident, as well as “reputational harm.” She was forced to defend what the lawsuit called false charges against her, resulting in additional emotional trauma.
The allegations in the lawsuit say Officer Ashlyn Pluff intentionally inflicted physical and emotional pain when she punched Jones and Officer Samantha Kill filed an affidavit that included false allegations against Jones. A Toledo Police investigation later determined Officer Pluff’s punch was justified. The civil lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages of an unspecified amount.
The City of Toledo and the Toledo Police Department generally do not comment on pending litigation but 13 Action News is working to learn more.
Jones was arrested last summer near her home after officers broke up what they called “a large scene of people participating in a course of disorderly conduct,” according to the affidavit. TPD officers allege that Jones failed to obey their orders and began resisting arrest by pulling away from officers as they tried to handcuff her. She originally faced resisting arrest, failure to disperse, and obstructing official business charges that she pleaded not guilty to. She later took a plea deal, entering a no contest plea on a resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and failure to disperse charges, and accepting a deal that the charges would be dropped if she completed a diversion program.
