Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Olympic boxer sues City of Toledo, TPD officers over 2022 arrest

Watch body camera footage of the arrest in the video at the end of this article
Plea deal reached in Oshae Jones case
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Olympic boxer Oshae Jones is suing the City of Toledo and two Toledo Police officers who were involved with her arrest last year. While officers were taking her into custody, one was seen on body camera footage punching Jones in the head while she was handcuffed.

The lawsuit alleges Jones suffered physical and psychological injuries during the incident, as well as “reputational harm.” She was forced to defend what the lawsuit called false charges against her, resulting in additional emotional trauma.

The allegations in the lawsuit say Officer Ashlyn Pluff intentionally inflicted physical and emotional pain when she punched Jones and Officer Samantha Kill filed an affidavit that included false allegations against Jones. A Toledo Police investigation later determined Officer Pluff’s punch was justified. The civil lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages of an unspecified amount.

The City of Toledo and the Toledo Police Department generally do not comment on pending litigation but 13 Action News is working to learn more.

Jones was arrested last summer near her home after officers broke up what they called “a large scene of people participating in a course of disorderly conduct,” according to the affidavit. TPD officers allege that Jones failed to obey their orders and began resisting arrest by pulling away from officers as they tried to handcuff her. She originally faced resisting arrest, failure to disperse, and obstructing official business charges that she pleaded not guilty to. She later took a plea deal, entering a no contest plea on a resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and failure to disperse charges, and accepting a deal that the charges would be dropped if she completed a diversion program.

Toledo Police body camera footage shows the arrest of Toledoan and Olympian Oshae Jones. 13abc put the two points of view side by side.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

Latest News

TPD says the officers who fired their weapons were placed on paid Administrative Leave per...
Toledo Police shoot man accused of pointing a gun at officers
Ottawa Hills Local Schools
OHLS to consider terminating wife of convicted child rapist
Both victims were treated at the scene and then transported to an area hospital for further...
Adrian Police searching for suspect who allegedly attacked people with machete
Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity benefit to be held Thursday
Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity benefit to be held Thursday