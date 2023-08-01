Oregon man arrested after facial recognition, cell data shows he breached capitol during insurrection

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - An Oregon, Ohio man is facing criminal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington D.C.

Joshua Coker, of Oregon, is facing a series of charges including Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building, Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

The FBI says agents obtained cell phone data that tracked his phone at the U.S. Capitol during the riot. The agency also used facial recognition technology to identify Coker through surveillance footage and BMV records. Agents confirmed those identifications with people they interviewed at Coker’s job at the Jeep Assembly Complex. His superiors there also confirmed his absence from work during the capitol riot.

Agents obtained search warrants for Facebook records in March that showed he sent a message that read “Just stormed the capital building.”

The FBI alleges Coker entered the capitol building seconds after the first breach and eventually entered the Senate chamber.

