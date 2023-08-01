Rats still an issue for some residents living at Larchmont Estates in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Even more Larchmont Estate tenants are coming forward about rats, and other unresolved problems after a story 13 Action News aired last week. The city of Toledo’s “Engage Toledo” program is taking management there to court for an issue possibly related to the rodents.

The renter we spoke with last week says maintenance finally cleaned up the vacant apartment right after our interview. She says she has not seen a rat since.

Some tenants say they’re still dealing with rodents, though, among other things.

After not hearing back from the property manager once again about these residents’ concerns, Action News reached out to the Lucas County Health Department.

A spokesperson there forwarded our message to a director.

We also reached out to the city’s “Engage Toledo” program. A spokesperson there tells Action News they have filed a lawsuit against the property owners at Larchmont Estates on June 26th after an issue with open dumpsters was not fixed. She says that could be related to the rat problem outside.

One tenant says he moved into the Larchmont Estates back in February, but living conditions are so bad, he has been putting his rent money into escrow since March, instead of giving it to management.

“The problems haven’t been getting fixed. Everything that I go tell them, they just look over. Somebody’s got to know what’s going on because these folks, they’re not going to make it right because I’ve been here six months and I’ve been miserable ever since.”

This resident says his escrow court date is coming up, but he plans on filing a civil lawsuit against property management.

As for the health department, we are still waiting for a response.

