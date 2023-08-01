Seneca County official says federal asset tax harms farms

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - According to Seneca County Commissioner Bill Frankart, the federal asset tax being discussed could have a negative effect on family farms here in Ohio.

Frankart says a proposed plan to tax the increase in the value of unsold assets, seen as a tax on billionaires, could also affect farmers.

“It looks like it’s gonna be a 25 percent asset tax, not an income tax, but an asset tax,” Frankart said.

A second-generation farmer, that has Frankart concerned.

“Tractors, combines, trucks, yeah, land, you know grain bins, a lot of assets that that you’ve accumulated through time,” Frankart said.

Frankart says many family farms may not have enough cash to pay the tax without selling essential assets like land and machinery.

“It could start out at let’s say 100 million and could ratchet down to you know five, ten, fifteen, twenty million, whatever, and at that point, it sounds like a lot but once you start if you own a couple thousand acres of land, if you own machinery, I mean you’re gonna be rapping on that pretty hard,” Frankart said.

For Michael Scherger, a fifth-generation farm owner near the Village of Kansas, says the possibility of a new tax is concerning.

“If I don’t have this in my budget, how am I going to pay for it? And it’s just not as easy as going to the bank and saying I need to pay a tax; can I have a loan? It doesn’t work that way,” Scherger said.

Joe Logan, president of the Ohio Farmers’ Union, who represents 4,000 family farms across Ohio, has a simple message for farmers.

“I had not heard anything about an asset tax being floated by anybody who might have a great deal of credibility, these things tend to float out from time to time, Logan said. “And I am very confident that if it did get pushed through it would have some fairly generous exemptions for family farmers.”

“Take a chill pill here, don’t get excited about anything that is really not on the agenda at this point, and remember if a politician tells you to fear something, think twice about it,” Logan said.

