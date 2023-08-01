Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Seneca County official says federal asset tax harms farms

Bill Frankart says a proposed plan to tax the increase in the value of unsold assets, seen as a tax on billionaires, could also affect farmers.
By JD Pooley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - According to Seneca County Commissioner Bill Frankart, the federal asset tax being discussed could have a negative effect on family farms here in Ohio.

Frankart says a proposed plan to tax the increase in the value of unsold assets, seen as a tax on billionaires, could also affect farmers.

“It looks like it’s gonna be a 25 percent asset tax, not an income tax, but an asset tax,” Frankart said.

A second-generation farmer, that has Frankart concerned.

“Tractors, combines, trucks, yeah, land, you know grain bins, a lot of assets that that you’ve accumulated through time,” Frankart said.

Frankart says many family farms may not have enough cash to pay the tax without selling essential assets like land and machinery.

“It could start out at let’s say 100 million and could ratchet down to you know five, ten, fifteen, twenty million, whatever, and at that point, it sounds like a lot but once you start if you own a couple thousand acres of land, if you own machinery, I mean you’re gonna be rapping on that pretty hard,” Frankart said.

For Michael Scherger, a fifth-generation farm owner near the Village of Kansas, says the possibility of a new tax is concerning.

“If I don’t have this in my budget, how am I going to pay for it? And it’s just not as easy as going to the bank and saying I need to pay a tax; can I have a loan? It doesn’t work that way,” Scherger said.

Joe Logan, president of the Ohio Farmers’ Union, who represents 4,000 family farms across Ohio, has a simple message for farmers.

“I had not heard anything about an asset tax being floated by anybody who might have a great deal of credibility, these things tend to float out from time to time, Logan said. “And I am very confident that if it did get pushed through it would have some fairly generous exemptions for family farmers.”

“Take a chill pill here, don’t get excited about anything that is really not on the agenda at this point, and remember if a politician tells you to fear something, think twice about it,” Logan said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

Latest News

The FBI says agents obtained cell phone data that tracked his phone at the U.S. Capitol during...
Oregon man arrested after facial recognition, cell data shows he breached capitol during insurrection
2 arrested, charged in Adrian murder investigation
Wildfire smoke will keep the hazy sunlight through the midweek, as heat and humidity slowly...
8/1: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Experts say we are seeing a bit of an uptick in cases here at home and around the country.
New COVID booster on the way as we see a slight uptick in cases