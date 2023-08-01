Toledo community prepares for Jeep Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Jeep Fest is Aug. 4-6 and there is a lot to look forward to. Different departments within the city are preparing for the highly anticipated event.

With more than 70,000 people expected to hit the streets of Toledo for Jeep Fest, local restaurants and transportation services are getting ready to welcome in the crowd.

The hype is up for Toledo’s Jeep Fest. Jeeps of all kinds will be back “home” and roll down the streets of Toledo. With thousands of people expected to attend the weekend-long event, preparation for the big crowd is key.

“We rely on UAW Local 12 retirees, some members of the Glass City Crawlers, some folks from Promedica and Owens Corning,” Whitney Rofkar, event director for Toledo Jeep Fest said. “So it really takes a village to put on Toledo Jeep Fest. We have a lean and mean staff and then we have over 300 volunteers to make this all possible.”

Visitors from all over get the chance to check out everything Toledo has to offer, including its restaurants. And Focaccia’s is ready to go.

“Our staff is ready. We’ve ordered plenty of food and plenty of champagne for mimosas and everything else. We’re excited,” owner Ed Beczynski said.

The biggest headache for some people trying to make it to the event is parking and traffic. But the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) has that covered.

“Any fixed route that goes downtown will get you near the festivities, so that will go for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” Andy Cole, Communication and Marketing Manager for TARTA said. “But the Jeep Fest Express itself that goes directly from Franklin Park [Mall] and directly from Starr Elementary down to the parade route, that is only Saturday.”

Any TARTA rides throughout the weekend will be $1.50 per ride or $3 round trip. All downtown parking near festivities will be $10.

So whether you’re a Jeep lover at heart -- or just someone who likes to watch a parade -- contributors are prepared to help you make the most of your weekend.

“Jeep people are a different breed. They’re fun and they love their Jeeps,” Beczynski said.

Festivities kick off Friday at noon with an obstacle course and will end with an outdoor expo at the Glass City Metropark Sunday from 3-6 p.m. For everything you need to know about jeep fest, head to 13abc.com.

