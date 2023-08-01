Birthday Club
Wood Co. polling places changed ahead of Aug. 8 special election

Republican lawmakers scheduled an August special election this week to ask voters if whether...
Republican lawmakers scheduled an August special election this week to ask voters if whether the threshold to pass constitutional amendments should be raised.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WOOD Co., Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple Wood County polling places have been changed ahead of the Aug. 8 special election including two temporary changes in Perrysburg.

According to the Wood County Board of Elections, two polling locations in Perrysburg are not available for the special election so they have been changed to nearby locations.

People that normally vote at Perrysburg High School will now vote at Fort Meigs Elementary and those that normally vote at Perrysburg Junior High School will not vote at Toth Elementary.

Along with the two temporary location changes, there were multiple permanent moves made in other Wood County cities and towns.

Hancock/Wood County voters from N Baltimore will now vote at the N Baltimore Library. People that voted at the Troy Township maintenance building in Luckey will now vote at the Luckey Branch Library.

Lastly, people white voted at the Haskins Village Hall, the Grand Rapids fire station or the Tontogany American Legion will now vote at Otsego Elementary.

Postcards were sent to all people who vote at the locations that were changed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

