Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Work completed on Bowsher field sinkhole, inspection unveils cause

The sinkhole in the middle of the football field at Bowsher High School appeared in September...
The sinkhole in the middle of the football field at Bowsher High School appeared in September 2022.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rudolph Libbe and Toledo Public Schools have announced that the work on the Bowsher Athletic Field sinkhole has been complete and a cause has been revealed.

The sinkhole in the middle of the football field at Bowsher High School appeared in September 2022 causing the Bowsher football team to only play away games for the rest of their 2022 season. Rudolph Libbe then stepped in to try and address the problem and determine a cause.

The sinkhole was still on the field almost a year later, causing concern for the 2023 football season. However, on Aug. 1, Rudolph Libbe and TPS announced that the sinkhole was repaired and it was believed to be caused by settlement of soil following an older leak from a pipe that ran under the field.

“Rudolph Libbe Inc. and its contractors today completed work that remediated multiple depressions at Bowsher High School’s athletic field. Last week, RLI performed a video inspection of the old clay drainage pipes that were uncovered near the depression at the 32-yard line on the east side of the field. The camera revealed that pipes were cracked and significantly filled with sediment,” said Rudolph Libbe and TPS in a statement. “Following a review of the information learned from the investigation, the cause of the depression is believed to be from settlement of the soil following an older leak in the 84-inch City of Toledo culvert pipe that runs under the field. That leak was fixed by the city’s contractor last year.”

According to the statement, Rudolph Libbe and TPS will monitor the field throughout the football season. The district has been informed that the field should be available by the end of this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

Latest News

TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
As the summer winds down, kindergartners in the Washington Local School District are gearing up...
Building Better Schools: Washington Local Schools gearing up for first day
As the summer winds down, kindergartners in the Washington Local School District are gearing up...
Building Better Schools: Washington Local Schools gearing up for first day
City officials released the body cam footage and identity of the man shot by police on July 28...
[Graphic] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting