Work completed on Bowsher field sinkhole, inspection unveils cause

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rudolph Libbe and Toledo Public Schools have announced that the work on the Bowsher Athletic Field sinkhole has been complete and a cause has been revealed.

The sinkhole in the middle of the football field at Bowsher High School appeared in September 2022 causing the Bowsher football team to only play away games for the rest of their 2022 season. Rudolph Libbe then stepped in to try and address the problem and determine a cause.

The sinkhole was still on the field almost a year later, causing concern for the 2023 football season. However, on Aug. 1, Rudolph Libbe and TPS announced that the sinkhole was repaired and it was believed to be caused by settlement of soil following an older leak from a pipe that ran under the field.

“Rudolph Libbe Inc. and its contractors today completed work that remediated multiple depressions at Bowsher High School’s athletic field. Last week, RLI performed a video inspection of the old clay drainage pipes that were uncovered near the depression at the 32-yard line on the east side of the field. The camera revealed that pipes were cracked and significantly filled with sediment,” said Rudolph Libbe and TPS in a statement. “Following a review of the information learned from the investigation, the cause of the depression is believed to be from settlement of the soil following an older leak in the 84-inch City of Toledo culvert pipe that runs under the field. That leak was fixed by the city’s contractor last year.”

According to the statement, Rudolph Libbe and TPS will monitor the field throughout the football season. The district has been informed that the field should be available by the end of this week.

