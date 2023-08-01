Birthday Club
Workers react to Yellow trucking shut down

By Zain Omair
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Approximately 30,000 workers are without a job after Yellow Corp. trucking company announced it was ceasing all operations. The shut-down includes all of Yellow’s locations, including the facilities in Toledo and Bowling Green.

Jay Repka worked at Yellow’s facility in Toledo for nearly 18 years. He told 13 Action News he received less than 24 hours notice before he was out of a job.

“Friday morning, I got a call from my manager and said the facility was closing. We were laid off. We didn’t even get a day’s notice,” said Repka.

The shipping company at one point had been an empire. According to transportation logistics firm SJ Consulting, Yellow was handling an average of nearly 50,000 shipments per day in 2022. Last week, that estimated number was down to as low as 10,000 daily shipments.

In addition to the massive loss in customers, the company was also reportedly struggling to pay back a 700-million-dollar pandemic era loan from the federal government and tensions were growing between Unionized Workers and the Teamsters.

“The company was doing so bad it could not afford the monthly payment to our health insurance benefits,” said Repka, “I knew if a strike were to happen, the Yellow Corp would be going out of business big time.”

The company is expected to file for bankruptcy any day now. Experts estimate as former Yellow customers take their shipments to other carriers, shipping prices will go up. For workers like Repka, they’re already feeling the cost on their livelihood.

“It’s enough to break a man down and cry. I’m angry my livelihood was stolen from me and it’s going to take a long time to get back up again,” said Repka.

13 Action News reached out to Yellow Corp for a statement, but did not hear back.

