8/2: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

The haze has lingered for the midweek, and air quality may go down slightly Thursday as more of that smoke tries to mix down to the surface before clearing east. Heat and humidity are both on the rise tomorrow -- upper-80s and feeling like the low-90s. Jeep Fest weekend is looking mostly dry, save for a stray shower late Friday and another larger system moving in overnight into Monday. Saturday’s parade forecast is dry, as hundreds of Jeeps will be cruising downtown in 70-degree weather.

