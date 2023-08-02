Birthday Club
8/2: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Warmer/humid Thursday; rain returns late Sunday
Heat and humidity will rise slightly Thursday, as wildfire smoke starts to slowly clear. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The haze has lingered for the midweek, and air quality may go down slightly Thursday as more of that smoke tries to mix down to the surface before clearing east. Heat and humidity are both on the rise tomorrow -- upper-80s and feeling like the low-90s. Jeep Fest weekend is looking mostly dry, save for a stray shower late Friday and another larger system moving in overnight into Monday. Saturday’s parade forecast is dry, as hundreds of Jeeps will be cruising downtown in 70-degree weather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

