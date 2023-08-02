Birthday Club
8/2: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

A little warmer Thursday & Friday, plus Jeep Fest is looking great!
8/2: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm with lows in the low 60s. THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine with some lingering haze due to wildfire smoke. Also, very warm with highs in the upper 80s. THURSDAY NIGHT: Getting more humid with lows in the mid-60s. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. A stray PM storm can’t be ruled out. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. More mugginess and very warm Sunday with highs in the upper 80s, plus a few late day t-storms possible. More storms are likely Sunday night into Monday, when it’ll be cooler and breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s and an isolated t-storm possible each day.

Latest News

8/2: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
8/2: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
August 2nd Weather Forecast