Artists from around the country are painting the town in Sylvania

You’ll see artists and their easels throughout town this week for the Plein Air Festival.
The Plein Air Festival is in full swing now and it features artists from all over.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - All kinds of artistic talent is on full display along the streets of Sylvania.

The Plein Air Festival is in full swing right now and it features artists from all over. If you drive through Sylvania on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, you’ll notice artists and their easels all over the city.

It ends with a competition and a chance for you to buy the artwork. Some of the city’s beautiful homes, businesses and landscapes are providing the perfect canvas for this competition.

Artists from all over are working from Main Street to side streets.

Katie Cappellini is the executive director of Red Bird Sylvania, the organization behind the event.

“This is drawing people from Florida, Canada, Kentucky, Indiana and all over Ohio and Michigan,” Cappellini said.

The term ‘plein air’ means painting outdoors.

“Plein air was made popular in the 1800s by French impressionists and it’s having a national and worldwide comeback,” Cappellini said.

The artists range from professionals to those who are just getting started.

Staci Kaufman picked up a paintbrush later in her life.

“I started painting in retirement five or six years ago,” Kaufman said.

She loves being able to avoid the distractions of home life and focus all of her attention on the creation at hand, but this comes with its own set of challenges.

“You do your entire painting outside. You don’t sketch at home or work on it later,” Kaufman said. “It’s got to be done on-site and complete, and that is the challenge because the light changes and with watercolor it dries quickly.”

The artists work in different mediums and they can do multiple pieces.

“You can paint from morning to night,” Kaufman said. “I got three done yesterday.”

There are plenty of spectacular scenes to choose from and it’s interesting to see the different takes on the same subject.

Fran Mangino is a professional artist from Florida. She was one of about a half dozen artists working on a painting of a home on Wednesday.

“It’s the excitement of getting done and working fast and you’re supposed to do it in about two hours,” Mangino said.

And all the brush strokes end with the competition.

“I’m just in it to learn as much as I can and I love the thrill of competition so the cash prizes are fun too,” Kaufman said. “I know, that’s a lofty goal for a beginner.”

The artists have until the night of Aug. 3 to finish their work. The paintings will then be on display at the two fine art galleries in Sylvania.

Prizes totaling almost $10,000 dollars will be awarded on Aug. 4.

And once again, you can buy the artwork created at the festival this week.

To learn more, click here.

