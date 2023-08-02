August 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The hazy sunshine will stick around through the day today with a high in the middle 80s. Thursday will bring less smoke and more humidity with a high in the upper 80s. There is a slim chance of a late day shower on Friday with a high in the middle 80s. Saturday looks great with a high in the low 80s with more sunshine. There is a chance of rain Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Then temperatures take a drop early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 70s to near 80. Lows will drop into the 50s. The below normal temperatures are expected through the middle of the month.

