Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trappers catch crocodile loose in Florida neighborhood

Trappers grabbed a crocodile that got loose in a neighborhood in Hollywood, Florida. (WSVN, ANONYMOUS VIEWER PHOTO, CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - Residents in one Florida neighborhood are breathing a little easier after workers trapped a crocodile.

“What they did was amazing. It was not easy, but we feel safe right now,” one resident, Dina Volovitz, said.

A 7-foot crocodile was pulled from a small lake in Hollywood, Florida, Tuesday morning.

The reptile was carried off by trappers as residents from the community looked on.

“I’m relieved, really,” Volovitz said. “They did a great job. I am super proud of them.”

It wasn’t an easy task. The trappers spent most of the morning trying to catch the animal, who wasn’t having it.

They’d snare him, only to see him break free.

At one point, the massive animal tossed the trapper’s pole out of his hands.

Neighborhood kids watching the ordeal couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Well, I think it was incredible how they did it or just they just like singlehandedly caught a six-foot alligator. It seems crazy to me,” Isaac Sutton said.

Eventually, the trappers pulled the crocodile from the water, dragging him up the bank, and was finally able to tape his mouth shut before loading him into their truck.

For Isaac and the other kids in the neighborhood, watching the trappers catch the animal was a summer adventure they can’t wait to tell their teachers about.

The crocodile sightings started Sunday, with the creature likely entering the lake from the nearby intercoastal waterway.

Florida Fish and Wild Conservation said crocodile sightings have increased and warned residents to just be on the lookout.

“He really said, ‘Yes, I think you’re going to be fine if you follow the rules,’” Volovitz said.

Residents said they are much more comfortable with the uninvited visitor removed from their park.

“He’s going to be in a better place, and we all can go out and enjoy,” Volovitz said. “Look at these kids. They deserve to be in a place where they feel safe. Thank you.”

The trappers moved the crocodile to a different location. Crocodiles are an endangered and protected species.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

Latest News

Heat and humidity will rise slightly Thursday, as wildfire smoke starts to slowly clear. Dan...
8/2: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
The FBI says agents obtained cell phone data that tracked his phone at the U.S. Capitol during...
Oregon man arrested after facial recognition, cell data allegedly shows he breached capitol during insurrection
Oregon man arrested after facial recognition, cell data allegedly shows he breached capitol...
Oregon man arrested after facial recognition, cell data allegedly shows he breached capitol during insurrection
Gas prices have risen in recent weeks.
Why are gas prices rising? Experts point to extreme heat and oil production cuts
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court Western...
Jury recommends Pittsburgh synagogue gunman be sentenced to death