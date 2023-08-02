Councilwoman Theresa Morris to address safety efforts during Regina Coeli neighborhood meeting

Birthday Club
The City of Toledo says the meeting will take place on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Precious Blood Church located at 5253 Bennett Road.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - District 6 Councilwoman Theresa Morris is hosting a public meeting for the Regina Coeli neighborhood to provide essential information about the current efforts to ensure neighborhood safety.

The City of Toledo says the meeting will take place on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Precious Blood Church located at 5253 Bennett Road.

Morris will be joined by representatives from the Toledo Police Department and Engage Toledo to address concerns, answer questions and take service requests from Regina Coeli residents.

“For me, I wanted to touch base with the residents about their concerns. In April, there were two drive by shootings in the 800 block of Waybridge. This has traditionally been a quiet neighborhood with people walking to church and playing in our parks,” said Councilwoman Morris. “Our neighborhoods are where we raise our families and form relationships. I want to foster policies that help them feel safe and thrive.”

Morris says she is also looking for input for upcoming improvements to parks and hopes people will sign up to be involved for another meeting.

