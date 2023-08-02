Birthday Club
Dayton highway closes after suspects carjack semi-truck, hold driver hostage

Negotiations are underway with an armed suspect in a Dayton suburb Wednesday morning after...
Negotiations are underway with an armed suspect in a Dayton suburb Wednesday morning after fleeing a traffic stop and taking off in a semi-truck with the driver inside.(MGN)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One suspect has died and the other is in critical condition after troopers fired shots at the stolen semi-truck cab, WHIO reports.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told WHIO that when members of the Special response Team approached the cabin to get the victim out, one of the suspects fired shots. Both suspects were hit when the team returned shots.

The woman died from her injuries at an area hospital. The man is in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the scene to investigate an officer-involved shooting, WHIO reports.

London police say a 1 a.m. traffic stop for a vehicle with no registration or rear lights turned into a chase after the suspects fled.

The suspects fled on U.S. 42 north out of London, Ohio to a truck stop.

Police say the male suspect pointed a gun at the pursuing police officer during a foot chase.

Both suspects fled to a semi-truck with no trailer and left with the truck driver inside, officials say.

The suspect struck a London Police cruiser leaving the truck stop, police say. No officers were injured.

The pursuit ended in Montgomery County off of I-70 on the access road to Dayton International Airport.

Police say negotiations with the suspects are ongoing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

