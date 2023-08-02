Birthday Club
Detwiler Golf Course under water due to broken drainage system

A pump station in the golf course was damaged by a fallen tree during recent storms in the area.
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parts of Detwiler Golf Course remains underwater due to an issue with a pump station on the course.

Flooding shut down the greens after a tornado and storms rolled through our area. 

“So, now we’re in a situation where water is coming into the golf course from the neighborhoods. We’re not able to pump it out. So, the course has become flooded,” the director of parks and youth services Joe Fausnaugh said.

The system to remove the water at the golf course is down.

“A pump station in the golf course had been damaged by a tree that had fallen. We were able to keep the pump operating temporarily, but a subsequent storm the next week shifted the damaged building it cause the pump to malfunction,” Fausnaugh said.      

Contractors are on the way to repair the broken pump station.     

Diehard golfers are anxious to get back on the fairways. Once the grounds teams remove the water, the course has to dry and numerous trees have to be removed.

“So we had probably 30 to 40 trees maybe even more than that come down during the tornado and the subsequent storms a few more came down. With the course being flooded it’s been very difficult to get tree crews in to get that cleaned up. That work has been delayed as well,” Fausnaugh said.

It could cost $80,000 just to remove the trees but no word yet on how much it will cost to fix the pump. It could also take two weeks or more to clean up, dry the course and remove all the trees.

