DeWine announces retention incentive grants for local first responders

The program was created to address first responder burnout caused by understaffing and overall job stress.
The program was created to address first responder burnout caused by understaffing and overall job stress.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced on Wednesday that thousands of first responders in Ohio will receive incentives from the State in recognition of their dedication to public safety and their ongoing commitment to public service.

DeWine’s office says more than 10,000 law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS personnel from 309 agencies, including a few from local counties, will receive a total of $35 million in retention incentives as part of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program.

The program was created to address first responder burnout caused by understaffing and overall job stress.

“In Ohio, we value our first responders and know that the work they do is essential,” said Governor DeWine. “Our goal through this program is to ensure that our firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement officers have the support and resources they need for their personal well-being and in their professional lives.”

You can view the full list of recipients below:

