Dine in the 419: Smokey's Family Restaurant

We’re heading to Seneca County for a full spread of home cooking and smoked meats on this week’s Dine in the 419.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT
REPUBLIC, Ohio (WTVG) - Good old-fashioned home cookin’ is hot and ready for you in the small town of Republic, Ohio. Just follow your nose to Smokey’s Family Restaurant & Tap!

”This building’s from like the mid-1850s. It’s one of the oldest buildings in Seneca County,” said Marquita Smith, who co-owns the restaurant with her son. “We decided to name it Smokey’s.”

With a name like Smokey’s, it’s gotta be smoked. We’re talking ribs, smoked chicken, brisket, gooey mac & cheese, grandma’s apple pie and cheesecakes galore. This gem of a stop in rural Seneca County is about an hour and 15 minutes outside Toledo, and it is worth the trip!

Pack your appetite when you head to Smokey’s Family Restaurant & Tap on this week’s Dine in the 419!

You can check out the menu here: http://www.smokeystap.com/

