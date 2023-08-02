Environmental advocates looking to shut down Line 5 pipeline face recent wins and losses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Environmental advocates say an oil pipeline that fuels our region’s economy poses a risk to the Great Lakes as they try to get it shut down. They’ve had some wins and losses this summer.

The company operating the pipeline, Enbridge, insists the 70-year-old pipeline is safe. Still, the company is in the process of getting approval to build a tunnel that will house a new pipeline under the straits.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers agreed this summer to launch an environmental impact study, but it is limiting that to just the straits instead of the entire pipeline. Groups against line 5 weren’t happy with that news because they were pushing for a broader review of the impacts of the fossil fuels line five transports.

“It is imperative that we transition to clean energy sources,” said Christopher Clark, Supervising Senior Attorney with Earthjustice. “It is not the time for for us to be investing in massive fossil fuel infrastructure projects like this tunnel.”

Line 5 is a main artery to regional refineries like the Toledo refining company. Leaders there have expressed concerns that a shutdown of the pipeline would force them to shut down.

Groups looking to shut down line 5 did get a win on this front earlier this summer, when a federal court ordered Enbridge to shut down a portion of line 5 in Wisconsin, but it wasn’t for environmental reasons -- it was for trespassing on tribal land. The judge gave the company three years to shut down that portion, which leaves plenty of time to push back against the ruling.

Groups against the pipeline are hoping to ramp up the pressure on the Biden administration, especially from Michigan, to try and get it shut down completely.

Advocates say the president has the authority to freeze the pipeline. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to see that happen, though it seems unlikely that President Biden would take action. The White House previously said it’s not considering a complete shutdown.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.