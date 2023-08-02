Birthday Club
Families gather for Stuff the Bus school supply distribution

The Stuff the Bus campaign ended Wednesday and it’s helping hundreds of local students get the school supplies they need to be ready for the first day of class.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13 Action News Stuff the Bus campaign ended Wednesday and it’s helping hundreds of local students get the school supplies they need to be ready for the first day of class.

The Salvation Army in downtown Toledo was overflowing on Wednesday as families arrived to pick up their free backpacks to kick off the school year.

“It’s a nice thing what the salvation army is doing for these kids and the parents and everything,” Samuel Larnce, who was picking up supplies said. “So, it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing that this is happening.”

With a brand new backpack slung over his arm, Luke Larnce is ready for a fresh start to another school year.

“I got my ruler and my scissors, and my markers, my crayons,” Luke Larnce said.

It’s an exciting time for the kids and a relief for parents.

“It’s very expensive. They want all kinds of different stuff. Like last year, I think I spent 100 bucks on each kid for their school supplies,” Elizabeth Rhoades, who was also picking up supplies said. “So, I signed up for this year to help out.”

Seeing the kids’ reactions is one of Major Gayle Miga’s favorite parts of the campaign.

“There was one little girl, she wasn’t too happy to go back to school. But when she got her backpack and looked inside, she was a little more excited,” Major Miga said.

