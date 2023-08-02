Birthday Club
High-tech home helps those with disabilities

TwinTech 2.0 offers more than 90 pieces of assistive technology inside a home along Klotz Road in Bowling Green.
By JD Pooley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - TwinTech 2.0 offers more than 90 pieces of assistive technology inside a home along Klotz Road in Bowling Green, offering those with developmental disabilities a safer and more independent lifestyle.

“The Ohio Department of Disabilities set forth an initiative called technology first and they asked us to look at how we can utilize technologies to help people be most independent,” Sarah Heldmann with the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities said.

Heldmann said bringing awareness to the technology that can be used is the goal of the home which is owned by the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“Sometimes using technology can be a little bit scary, so be able to see it, touch it, interact with it, really just helps set individuals, family members, caregivers at ease of how we can incorporate technology into those individuals’ lives,” Heldmann said.

The board serves residents from birth through adulthood, many of their clients live independently and safety is a main concern.

“There’s a monitor on the stove that will actually shut it off if I walk away for too long, so oftentimes we’re looking at safety,” Heldmann said while standing in the kitchen talking about the piece of technology that sits atop the stove.

Down the hall in the bedroom is a device that can detect falls.

“In the ceiling, there’s a fall detection system called the Vayyar system. That allows the whole room to actually detect a fall without having to wear a wearable device,” Heldmann said.

The bathroom shower head lights up, detecting water temperature.

“The shower head will actually indicate the temperature of the water, we first saw that it’s blue, meaning it’s really cold, and now green means it’s good to go, and when it gets too hot it’ll actually turn red,” Heldmann said.

The house on Klotz Road is open for tours and trial stays, click here to learn more.

