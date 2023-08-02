Indictment issued in 2022 murder of Keshy’ra Robinson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man named Deangelo Woodson Wednesday in the 2022 murder of Keshy’ra Robinson.
On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at approximately 3 a.m. Robinson, 20, was shot in the head while asleep at a home on Baden Street. She died eight hours later.
Woodson is charged with nine felonies - murder, felonious assault, several weapons charges and tampering with evidence.
Note: The attached video aired in November 2022.
