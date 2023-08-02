Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Indictment issued in 2022 murder of Keshy’ra Robinson

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to support the family of a 20-year-old mother who was fatally shot last weekend in Toledo.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man named Deangelo Woodson Wednesday in the 2022 murder of Keshy’ra Robinson.

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at approximately 3 a.m. Robinson, 20, was shot in the head while asleep at a home on Baden Street. She died eight hours later.

Woodson is charged with nine felonies - murder, felonious assault, several weapons charges and tampering with evidence.

Note: The attached video aired in November 2022.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

Latest News

Heat and humidity will rise slightly Thursday, as wildfire smoke starts to slowly clear. Dan...
8/2: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
The FBI says agents obtained cell phone data that tracked his phone at the U.S. Capitol during...
Oregon man arrested after facial recognition, cell data allegedly shows he breached capitol during insurrection
Oregon man arrested after facial recognition, cell data allegedly shows he breached capitol...
Oregon man arrested after facial recognition, cell data allegedly shows he breached capitol during insurrection
The City of Toledo says the meeting will take place on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Precious Blood...
Councilwoman Theresa Morris to address safety efforts during Regina Coeli neighborhood meeting