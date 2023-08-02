Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Ohioans place nearly $4 billion in sports bets through first half of 2023

Ohio's sports betting market is on pace to be one of the strongest in the nation, but one part...
Ohio's sports betting market is on pace to be one of the strongest in the nation, but one part of the industry might end up costing the state money.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s sports betting market is ‘healthy’ through the first half of the year, industry experts say. But one aspect isn’t performing well so far and might actually cost the state money. Josh Croup speaks with Danny Cross from PlayOhio.com about the state of Ohio’s sports gaming industry in this Action News Now segment.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

Latest News

The suspect, described as a man in a face mask wearing all black, robbed a 45-year-old man and...
Toledo Police looking for suspect accused of armed robbery at grocery store
The four-count indictment, provided deeper insight into a dark moment that has been the subject...
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power
Sophie shows cows at the Wood County Fair
Sophie shows cows at the Wood County Fair
Zip the Burg coming up Friday
Zip the Burg coming up Friday