Local school districts filling vacancies despite nationwide teacher shortage

By Brenna Nye
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Teacher shortages have been a big problem for school districts across the country. But locally, schools have been able to fill those vacant positions. District leaders are taking extra steps to attract applicants.

“Everybody’s trying to look at how we attract people into the profession,” Chris Lake, superintendent of Swanton Local Schools said. “How do we get them through college and get them into the classrooms? So it really is a multi-faceted problem.”

With positions opening up due to teachers leaving, resigning or retiring, school leaders are working to fill those positions. One way has been through the use of social media, advertising and word of mouth.

“How do we make teaching an attractive profession? How do we let people know the benefits of being a teacher? You have job stability, you have good retirement plans, you have benefits -- things that are important that people sometimes don’t think about,” Lake said.

Perrysburg, Swanton and Washington Local are all trying to fill just *one* position after having positive reactions to their job postings. Some applicants are just starting, while others are returning to the job market.

“I think people are coming back to teaching, to working in the schools as they’re feeling more comfortable after the pandemic,” Lori Berryman, director of human resources at Washington Local Schools said. “I think that over the past few years, people have concentrated on their families and staying home with their families, and maybe the priority hasn’t been joining the workforce.”

But with more positions -- and new ones -- opening, it creates an incentive for some to get back to making an impact.

“I graduated with my bachelor’s in art education and I taught for over 10 years,” Mindy Meyer, the new elementary art teacher at Swanton Local Schools said. “I started my family and had my children, I stayed home with them, and I’ve just really been wanting to get back into the educational field.”

Meyer took 13 years off from teaching to care for her family, and she jumped at a new art teacher position in Swanton.

“I saw a really great opportunity to create this program. I have a passion for art. I have a passion for teaching. And I really have a desire to contribute to the elementary art for the district and just to provide that creative outlet for the students,” Meyer said.

Lake believes that the way to combat this shortage is to identify the next generation of teachers.

“Even at the high school level, start more programs and get kids thinking about careers and exploring their interests. And how do we take kids who express an interest -- even as early as middle school -- and say ‘well here’s how you get on that path.’ And I think we need to encourage more of that,” Lake said.

13 Action News also reached out to TPS and Sylvania to address their teaching shortage concerns and did not receive word back.

