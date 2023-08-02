Birthday Club
Lucas co. Commissioners announce community grant funding to support criminal justice reform

Grants will be awarded to community groups that submit proposals to create and implement innovative projects for reform.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners announced a third round of community grant funding Tuesday. The funding is part of an ongoing initiative to partner with community groups to support criminal justice reform.

according to the Lucas County Commissioners, the grant program was launched in 2021. The available grants go put to $10,000 each and are designed to advance racial equity.

“We are pleased to be able to fund community-led programs that create relationships in our neighborhoods to support Toledoans who have been or are at risk of being impacted by the criminal justice system,” the Lucas County Commissioners said. “Improving our criminal justice system takes strategies from both inside the halls of government and out within the community. These grants ensure we’re pursuing these efforts from both sides and empowering organizations doing meaningful work in Lucas County.”

Grants will be awarded to community groups that submit proposals to create and implement innovative projects for reform. In order to qualify, the groups must be in the zip codes of, 43604, 43607, 43608 and 43610.

Proposals can be submitted by clicking here. Or they can be mailed or dropped off to the Lucas County Commissioners.

Proposals are due by noon on Sept. 1. Applicants will be notified by Sept. 19 if the grant funding has been approved and funded projects will begin in October.

